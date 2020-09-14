Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 20 organizations across New York State will receive funding for literacy, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

“This year, many teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

The funding will be used to promote literacy and learning.

Below is a list of the schools and organizations in New York State that were awarded funding. A complete list can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

Organization NameCityCounty Grant Amount
Belfast Central School DistrictBelfastAllegany$3,000
Kips Bay Boys & Girls ClubBronxBronx$4,000
Sherburne-Earlville Central School DistrictSherburneChenango$2,500
Elma Primary SchoolElmaErie$3,100
Pavilion Central School DistrictPavilionGenesee$3,000
Hunter Elementary SchoolTannersvilleGreene$3,000
South Lewis Central School DistrictPort LeydenLewis$3,000
Greece Central School DistrictRochesterMonroe$2,000
Northside Center for Child Development, Inc.New YorkNew York$3,000
Niagara Charter SchoolNiagara FallsNiagara$2,000
Sauquoit Valley Central School DistrictSauquoitOneida$3,000
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School DistrictCherry ValleyOtsego$3,500
Bayside High SchoolBaysideQueens$3,000
Mont Pleasant Middle School ESL ProgramSchenectadySchenectady$3,000
Glenn Curtiss Elementary SchoolHammondsportSteuben$3,000
Owego Appalachian Central School DistrictOwegoTioga$3,000
Golden Opportunity “GO”, Inc.IthacaTompkins$2,000
Marbletown Elementary SchoolStone RidgeUlster$2,500
Warrensburg Central School DistrictWarrensburgWarren$2,000
Westchester Exceptional Children’s SchoolNorth SalemWestchester$3,000
YMCA of Central and Northern WestchesterWhite PlainsWestchester$3,000

