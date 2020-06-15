Neighborhood Zoom meetings planned to improve walkability and cycling in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany announced the launch of a new initiative to strengthen walking and cycling in the city. The first virtual public meeting Monday night for Center Square, Downtown, Hudson Park, Lincoln Park, Mansion, Park South, Pastures, Washington Park, and Washington Square neighborhood residents.
The goal is to complete a bike and pedestrian plan by the end of 2020 to make it safer, cleaner, healthier, and more fun to get around. To help the “Master Bike/Ped Plan” along, the city and the Capital District Transportation Committee are presenting a series of remote public forums throughout June and July.
Aiming to collect ideas and input from neighbors, the meetings are planned for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Zoom across six different dates and neighborhoods. Take a look at the schedule:
|Neighborhood Meeting #1
|Center Square
Downtown
Hudson Park
Lincoln Park
Mansion
Park South
Pastures
Washington Park
Washington Square
|Monday, June 15
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Neighborhood Meeting #2
|Delaware Avenue
Lincoln Park
Mt. Hope
Second Avenue
South End
|Wednesday, June 17
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Neighborhood Meeting #3
|Beverwyck
Helderberg
New Albany
New Scotland
Woodlawn
Normanskill
Pine Hills
Whitehall
|Monday, June 22
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Neighborhood Meeting #4
|Buckingham Lake
Campus Area
Eagle Hill
Manning Boulevard
Melrose
Pine Bush
Upper Washington Avenue
|Monday, June 29
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Neighborhood Meeting #5
|Arbor Hill
Sheridan Hollow
Ten Broeck Triangle
West End
West Hill
|Wednesday, June 24
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Neighborhood Meeting #6
|Bishop’s Gate
North Albany
|Thursday, June 25
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can get involved ahead of your neighborhood meeting:
- Fill out the survey: What improvements should be made to local neighborhoods to make walking and bicycling safer and more enjoyable?
- Mark up the map: Identify locations that would benefit from added walking or biking infrastructure
- Requesting more meetings: Request a June Zoom meeting for a neighborhood association or other group via email