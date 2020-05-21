New affordable apartments in Elmira ready for applications

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Providence Housing Development Corporation is beginning to accept applications at LaFrance Apartments, a new affordable housing development for individuals and families, to be located at 416 Powell Street in Elmira.

The initial application period will be from May 15, 2020 to July 13, 2020. Tenants will be selected on a random basis through use of a lottery.



Groundbreaking for LaFrance Apartments took place in October 2019 and construction is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2020.

The property will feature 37 one-bedroom apartments providing affordable housing for 17 individuals or two-person families, and 20 apartments will be reserved for eligible NYS Empire State Homeless Housing Initiative (ESSHI) residents referred by Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler (CCC/S).

“It’s a great location with accessibility to bus routes, shopping, and social services.” said Mark Greisberger, Executive Director for Providence Housing, “LaFrance Apartments will provide safe and affordable housing for individuals who often can’t find housing. If an individual has a disability, is homeless, or are working on their recovery, LaFrance Apartments is a great option for them. CCC/S will be able to provide services in the building and residents can utilize Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center Food Pantry located two blocks away when in need of short-term supports like food and clothing.”



Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler serves anyone in need and works to help individuals and families secure housing.

“Having new, affordable apartments will help people who may find it difficult to find safe housing. We are looking forward to providing the needed supports for the residents of LaFrance,” states Laura Opelt, Interim Executive Director of Catholic Charities.

LaFrance Apartments will offer four fully wheelchair accessible units, two units for hearing/visually impaired, and all apartments are handicap visitable or adaptable. Apartments come with a fully equipped kitchen, including Energy Star appliances, a spacious living/dining area, central air conditioning, individually controlled heat and electric, off-street parking, emergency call system, Intercom entry and elevator access.

Heat and electricity are included with rent. There will be laundry facilities on each floor, access to computers, and a community room for residents to enjoy.

Applications will be available on June 1 and will be accepted May 15 through July 13, 2020 for the initial application lottery.

The lottery will be held on July 14, 2020, at 12 Noon at McNiff Commons located at 401 Powell Street, Elmira, NY 14904. Income and occupancy requirements apply. For more information or to be placed on an interest list, please visit ProvidenceHousing.org/Housing/LaFrance- Apartments or call (585) 529-9555.



CCC/S will offer skills training and case management services to eligible residents on site to help build life skills, prepare residents for job readiness, and aide with recovery.

For more information, visit www.cs-cc.org and click on Housing Programs or call (607) 734-9784 to request an application packet.