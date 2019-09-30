New Bill Would Allow “In God We Trust” Motto posted in Pennsylvania Schools

New legislation in Pennsylvania aims to permit schools to post the phrase “In God We Trust” in classrooms or other places throughout school buildings.

The legislation does not require the posting but encourages it.

According to the Pennsylvania General Assemblies official website, the bills prime sponsor is, Representative Cris Dush. Cris Dush is a Republican, serving Jefferson County, and part of Indiana County.

In a memorandum from Representative Dush, he calls the “In God We Trust” motto a ” part of the history and heritage of the United States.”

Representative Dush first pushed for this legislation in 2015.