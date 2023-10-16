HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery, located in Elmira, has teamed up with Emma’s Coffee House to open a new spot in Horseheads.

The grand opening for the new business took place over the weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 14, when the bakery joined the coffee shop at this new location. The new business will be open 7 days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The business came to be when the owners of both Light’s Bakery and Emma’s Coffee House decided that they wanted to bring something new to Horseheads that they believe the community needed.

“There was a need in Horseheads for this type of business. Some desserts, some coffee house. Nothing gained.” said Gaetano Ruggiero, owner of Light’s Bakery.

The owners believe that the new business is a great spot to come for your morning goods, and being open in the morning can bring some attraction to students and teachers before school.

Ruggiero also noted there could be more to come for the business, as a new place selling hotdogs next door to the bakery and coffee shop could appear in the future.

The shop is located at 707 South Main Street in Horseheads. You can check out more of what they have to offer over on Emma’s Coffee House’s Facebook page.