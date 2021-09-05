New concert series Rock The Park curated to give local bands exposure in the Southern Tier

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The music scene in the Southern Tier is elevating thanks to Elmira’s Music Depot store. The local music store collaborated with Eldridge Park to bring out the aspiring and emerging artists in the area.

Bands within the community were welcomed to participate as long as they meet the criteria of being a native

The focus was to provide a platform for local artists to gain both the experience and exposure needed to evolve.

“Oh, It has to be local. We just wanted the opportunity to get in there and help the bands,” Don Dibucci Owner of Music Depot

The community concert go-ers gathered together to eat, support local bands, and businesses, and engage in the Elmira music scene.

The concert was a free event that brought the community together to enjoy a full day of rock by the Eldridge Park Carousel.

Music Depot and Eldridge park are already preparing to make this concert series an annual one.