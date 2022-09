ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –

Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the elmira community.

Coming from Brooklyn, NY the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers.

Lucky 7 Deli is located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901.

Hours: Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M

Sunday from 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.