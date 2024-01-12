HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The grammy-winning rock band “Green Day” is releasing its 14th studio album titled “Saviors” on January 19th. But fans can hear it a week before release at “global listening events” held at independent record stores. One of them is “The Squatch Den” at the Arnot Mall. The listening party is on Saturday, Jan. 13th at 7 p.m, at 3300 Chambers Road.

“The album is actually being released next Friday,” said Aaron Cullen, who co-owns “The Squatch Den” with his wife Ashley. “But with this listening event, we get the album a week in advance to play in its entirety from start to finish, all songs. We also have some awesome giveaway items from the band directly, which include pins, lyric books, and posters. For anybody that pre-orders the vinyl album. There’s a really cool slipcover specifically just for these listening parties.”

Cullen says he will receive a link from Green Day to stream the album. “That way there’s no issues with shipping and then on release, they will have plenty of copies of the vinyl, CD as well as cassette available of the new album,” said Cullen.

This is the first listening party held by “The Squatch Den” at its new location at Arnot Mall after moving in October of 2023. The store first opened in Elmira Heights in 2020, across the street from the Thomas A. Edison High School on College Avenue.

“In the past, we’ve done these listening parties for Greta Van Fleet, Metallica, Jon Batiste, and a couple of other artists,” said Cullen.

“You don’t have to pre-register. All items are first come first serve with the giveaway items. We do ask if you are attending to let us know so that we can plan accordingly. To contact the “Squatch Den” and for more updates, check out its Facebook page. You can also visit the store’s website here.