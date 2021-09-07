New historic mural pending in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts of Elmira and Elmira Infinite Canvas is preparing to create new art in the Southern Tier. The new community mural is being added as part of their collection to help uplift Elmira, and potentially make the city more attractive.

Before they can decorate the viaduct they have to conduct a deep clean.

“Public art uplifts cities, that’s a proven fact around the world. So we’re just trying to do what other cities and other communities do. But, you know a person who is interested in the corsets train society, came forward and wanted to do this, You know depiction of a historic mural,” Brent Stermer, Councilman, City of Elmira

Public Art In Elmira

The local art organizations are installing a new mural at the madison avenue viaduct for the Lackawanna rail-trail project.

Community Arts of Elmira and Elmira Infinite Canvas are looking for volunteers to assist them in cleaning and painting in preparation of the mural.

The volunteer cleanup and paint event will be Saturday, September 11th, from 9 am to 2 pm.

As part of the cleanup, they will refresh the space and prime the walls. All supplies will be provided during the event.

Volunteers can register for the community cleanup at info@communityartsofelmira.com