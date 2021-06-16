New Hops Breeding Program plans to grow the New York State Craft and Brewing Industry

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Hops growers and Cornell Agriculture are working together to create new varieties for beer and wine lovers in New York State.

The focus of the hops breeding program is to elevate this multi-billion dollar industry, adding new flavors and varieties and potentially expanding the new york state agriculture.

” This actually came from the producers hop growers and the brewers, and they were the ones I mean look at they are the ones that have the most economic vested interest in the outcome of this right. said Jan Nyrop, Professor of Entomology at Cornell University “They were the ones that approached the state and said, look, leverage the expertise that we have at this university, they are willing to do the work, but they need the additional resources,” said Nyrop

New York State is currently providing funding to the new hops breeding program for $30,000.

Cornell University has compiled a team of 5 professors, 2 technicians, and a few graduate students to work on this project.