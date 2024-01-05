ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The recently opened “Juice Oasis” on College Avenue and West 14th street is giving away free veggie and fruit scraps for composting. The shop opened just over a month ago. It’s owned by Savon Hinton, who also owns the 3AM clothing boutique next door. 23-year-old Maleah Banks is a friend of Hinton and the main operator of “Juice Oasis.”

“Composting, basically the main goal of it is to lower our waste footprint,” said Banks. “It’s taking all organic matter, like food scraps, peels, rinds, basically anything of fruit or vegetables that you don’t eat, and put it in a compost, which is basically usually just a sealed bin full of that stuff. It breaks down slowly and turns into organic matter. Then you can use that fertilizer for your soil or for your garden bed or even just for the manicure of your lawn. I usually turn mine around in like a month, I can start integrating it into mulch and soil and things like that.”

Banks said the idea to open a juice bar in Elmira Heights came after a trip to Hawaii with Hinton.

“We went to Hawaii actually for the first six months of 2023,” said Banks. “It was just a nice light like tropical vibe. It really got us in tune with the ideas of just living a healthier lifestyle and really paying attention to what you’re feeding your body. Just building that community of being sustainable and self-sufficient.”

Banks says she uses all locally-sourced fruits and vegetables to make juices and Boba teas, which have gained popularity worldwide after originating in Taiwan. Boba teas usually Every week, she fills up several 5 gallon buckets of peels, rinds, and cores.

“All the juices we have are just fruits and vegetables. The main thing is apples, celery, carrots, things that are really easier to juice. A lot of those usually have scraps, like the peels don’t get used all the time, cores don’t get used all the time. And what the juicing their scraps directly from the juicer machine, it’s just pulp essentially. And that’s perfect for compost because it’s already broken down.”

“I’m offering that you can get up to a five-gallon container worth of compost for free. You can definitely you call the phone number that’s on our Google page or any of our social media pages. This is the very beginning so I don’t really have a lot of people that are on hold, but even if you just come in to get a juice or a boba I can give you a little takeaway container. I usually have up to like, five, five-gallon containers. So, there’s definitely enough to go around.”

“The biggest thing is just reducing that waste footprint, less going into the landfill, and also really just getting your money’s worth out of the things that you’re buying. You know what I mean? Because usually, you know, when it’s tossed, you think it’s gone. You don’t see it anymore. Just that sustainability will save you a lot of money and have you living a healthier lifestyle as well, I believe,” Banks said.