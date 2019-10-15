NEW: Lay’s releasing grilled cheese & tomato soup chips

(WETM) – Lays is creating a whole new flavor blast when it comes to snacking. Today, Lays announced their newest flavor of chips will be grilled cheese and tomato soup.

The company released in a statement, the chips contain “a dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes” and are “reminiscent of one of America’s favorite homemade meals.”

This new flavor option is limited time only and Lays will be launching their “Gotta have Lays” campaign on October 21st.