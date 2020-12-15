New legislation signed in NYS to prevent large scale illegal waste dumping

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New legislation has been signed to help prevent large scale illegal waste dumping in New York State.

On Tuesday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed new legislation to help further prevent illegal waste dumping. According to Governor Cuomo’s office, legislation S6758-B/A10803a will strengthen penalties against the illegal disposal of construction debris, demolition debris, and other hazardous substances.

Additionally, it will also designate fraudulent schemes involving the disposal of solid waste as a new crime in New York State.

Governor Cuomo commented on the new legislation.

“Illegal dumping is a significant problem and too often its costs are unjustly passed on to the community,” said Governor Cuomo. “Not only does this legislation strengthen criminal penalties to ensure sanctions do not simply become another cost of doing business, but it further discourages large-scale illegal dumping by holding developers and waste haulers accountable for creating the problem in the first place.”

Governor Cuomo’s office stated that Legislation S6758-B/A10803a will officially go into effect on January 1, 2021.