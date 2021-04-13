New meet and greet room revealed at the Hornell Area Humane Society

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – The Hornell Area Humane Society (HAHS) is helping owners meet their new best friends in a friendly and COVID-safe way. They have a newly renovated room for potential pet owners to meet with dogs and cats available for adoption.

When it’s time to adopt a new fur baby, it’s important to see if there is a connection. HAHS, with the help of volunteers, spent months renovating the room with comfortable seating, toys, and treats.

This room gives people the animals a secluded space to get to know each other. Sandra Rapp, VP Board of Directors of HAHS, said that before they built this room, the meet and greet area was in a hallway.

“It’s very hard for them to relax in those environments when strangers come in,” Rapp said. So this room provides the opportunity for the entire family to come in, whether you have children, you have other pets, and stuff, they can come in and be in a room all by yourself without all the outside distraction.”

The project was heavily funded by donations. Rapp said that people sold dog bandanas to pay for the flooring, Lowe’s Hardware donated a few hundred dollars worth of wood, and others gave decorations and pillows.

If you would like to sees if the HAHS has your next family member or would like to donate, that information can be found on their website.