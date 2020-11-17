New online platform to help New Yorkers learn job skills, earn certificates and advance careers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recently launched online platform will help unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers advance their careers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced the launch of an online training platform which aims to help New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Governor, the tool will provide allow users to learn new job skills, earn certificates and advance their careers.

The online platform is set to offer nearly 4,000 online programs taught by professors and industry professionals. Programs will focus on high-growth and high-demand professions like advanced manufacturing, technology and health care.

Examples of courses include remote team management, business writing, introduction to mechanical engineering, digital marketing, introduction to HTML5, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship

Governor Cuomo commented on this new opportunity.

The war against COVID-19 is one taking place on multiple fronts, and while we are doing everything we can to protect the health of New Yorkers, we must also take the steps necessary for building back a strong economy,” stated Governor Cuomo. “This new training platform will be key in this effort by ensuring unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers are not left behind by providing access to the resources and training they need to get back on their feet.

According to the Governor’s Office, this new offering is provided through the New York State Department of Labor and the world’s leading online learning platform Coursera.

All New Yorkers have the ability to request a free Coursera account and a full list of course can be viewed on the Coursera website.