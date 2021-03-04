New poll shows New Yorkers are split between the Governor’s apology

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- After Gov. Cuomo’s apology at the podium towards the three women accusing him of alleged sexual assault, a new poll has emerged, showing voters are split evenly between how sincere his apology is.

According to results from Emerson College/ Nexstar New York/ NewsNation, the governor’s apology Wednesday didn’t appear to do him any justice.

The exclusive results show more people are now aware of the allegation of sexual harassment towards the three women, and now more voters want him to step down, although his approval ratings remain the same.

His apology and refusal to resign also hurt him in other ways.

The poll also shows the number of voters who want Cuomo’s third term to be his last went up a couple of points.

Only about a third of New York voters would send him back to the executive mansion in 2022.

Cuomo’s shrinking numbers are likely one reason Friday’s vote to strip his emergency powers could be made easier and politically safe.