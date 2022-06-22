(WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced today that they are implementing new regulations for black sea bass and scup that go into effect immediately.

According to the DEC, the minimum size limit for black sea bass is 16 inches. Between June 23rd and August 31st, anglers can possess three black sea bass per day and from September 1st to December 31st, that number rises to six per day.

For freshwater regulations, visit the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7894.html

For Scup, the DEC says the minimum size limit in New York is 10 inches year-round. Recreational anglers can possess 30 fish per day and any angler that is on a licensed party/charter boat is allowed up to 50 fish per day from September 1st through October 31st.

For current regulations, check DEC’s Recreational Saltwater Fishing Regulations. Anglers must enroll in the annual no-fee Recreational Marine Fishing Registry before fishing New York’s Marine and Coastal District waters or when fishing in the Hudson River and its tributaries for “migratory fish of the sea”. Anglers can enroll for the registry online or by phone or by visiting a license issuing agent location.

To register for a sporting license go to https://decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com/