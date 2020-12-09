New Saratoga County Commissioner of Health talks COVID-19

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) – Reported COVID-19 cases in Saratoga County have increased 145% between November 24 and December 5. The new county Health Commissioner of health says that’s beginning to put a stress on the health care system.

Dr. Daniel Kuhles was recently named Saratoga County’s Commissioner of Health. He becomes the first medical doctor to hold the post. Dr. Kuhles spoke with NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida about the county’s efforts to battle the Coronavirus.

The county announced it will follow CDC and New York State Department of Health recommendations that local health departments prioritize their efforts to focus on those most impactful against COVID-19 morbidity and mortality.

The Saratoga County Public Health Services is also asking for the public’s help in breaking chains of transmission. Positive individuals should self-isolate for 10 days from their first symptoms or the date of a positive test.