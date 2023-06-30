ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News has learned the new splash pad at Eldridge Park is ready to work again. It had to be shut off just days after it opened on Memorial Day Weekend. The Department of Buildings & Grounds says the wrong water pumps were installed, which led to flooding.

18 News confirmed the water pumps were replaced on Friday. Kyle Sullivan, the Supervisor of the Dept. of Buildings & Grounds, said the splash pad was “operational” again as of 4 p.m. but the park will decide when the water is turned back on.