NEW YORK, NY (WETM) – New York Attorney General Letitia James, Monday evening, called for stronger protections for nursing home workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than two years.

“These individuals who we applauded every night at 7 o’clock but unfortunately have not addressed their basic needs,” said Attorney General James.

New York’s nursing home’s staff and residents were devastated by the pandemic. In a report that her office released in January 2021, Attorney General James revealed that many nursing homes were ill-equipped and ill-prepared to deal with this crisis because of poor staffing levels and a lack of compliance with infection control protocols, which put residents and workers at increased risk of harm.

“Now it is time to look after them, to address their issues, to pay them adequately to give them the respect that they deserve, and to ensure that the residents of these nursing homes are being cared for properly,” said James.

Nursing home laws that regard staffing levels and profits were passed but were recently put on pause by Governor Kathy Hochul.

“It’s time to lift the pause on both of those bills,” said James.

James also made a direct call to the state legislature, as the state’s spending plan is expected to pass in the next two weeks.

“As they negotiate the budget… included in the final budget staffing increases for the men and women who work at these nursing homes,” said James.

She was joined by the President of 1199SEIU, the largest healthcare union in the U.S., George Gresham who says these protections are long overdue.

“It has gone out of control… to the point that workers can’t even survive the situation,” said Gresham. “Let’s pray that we do live long enough there is a long-term care worker in your future but I have to tell you that will not last long if we don’t make the adjustments necessary.”