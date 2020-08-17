New York bowling alleys are getting their strike as they finally reopen

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The reopening comes after the Governor’s recent announcement on Friday. Bowling alleys were originally supposed to reopen back in Phase 4 but they were left out of the process. Bowling alleys all across the state are celebrating being able to open up after being closed for five months.

They will open at 50% capacity and that’s just one of many safety protocols in place, especially with shared equipment. All bowling balls will be sterilized before and after being used.

Part of the reopening process for bowling alleys is that now, they’ll be spaced out more than ever. Every other lane must be closed and bowlers must stay within their own party at the lane.

Face masks or coverings must be worn at all times and there must be a thorough cleaning and disinfection process for shared and rented equipment.

Every bowling ball and the gripping holes before will be cleaned after each use. Crystal Lanes say they have a big enough space to work with all the guidelines in place. They open Monday at 5-11 pm through Saturday. They will also be having trivia night Thursday nights!