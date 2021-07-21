New York Candidates Throw Hat Into the Ring for Governor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Election Day may be over a year away, but candidates across New York are gearing up for the 2022 Gubernatorial Race.

So far, five Republican candidates are challenging Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, attempting to unseat him for his fourth term. Gov. Cuomo announced his reelection run in May.

“I’m concerned that some of the radical ideas that are coming out of New York City are gonna sweep across the state,” GOP candidate Rob Astorino told 18 News.

This is the former Westchester County’s second bid for governor. Astornio ran against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 with then-Chemung County Sheriff Chris Moss as his running mate. He lost to Cuomo by 54-percent to 40-percent, with Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins winning 5-percent of the vote.

Astorino is now bringing his campaign to Elmira, outlining his so-called “Election Integrity Plan,” which includes revamping some New York voting laws. Astorino is a staunch advocate of voter identification and electronic voting. One of his plans involves cleaning up voter roles, otherwise known as getting rid of inactive voters.

“If you don’t vote in seven years and the Board of elections tries to find out if you’re still a resident and you don’t reply, then you should be off the list,” Astorino said.

Astorino said Cuomo’s time in office should come to an ending, particularly because of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. Cuomo was questioned last week in the months-long probe into those allegations.

Gov. Cuomo has denied such allegations and adviser Rich Azzopardi said “the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”