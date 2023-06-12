CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung, Schuyler, and Tioga are among 31 counties being sued by New York City for issuing emergency proclamations related to the city’s overwhelming influx of migrants. The lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court accuses the counties of “walling off their borders during a major humanitarian crisis.” The lawsuit comes after more than 72,000 migrants arrived in New York City in recent months, overflowing shelters and pushing resources to the limit.

The lawsuit says New York City is currently housing nearly 46,000 migrants, with more arriving every day. That’s why the State of New York authorized the city to look for temporary shelters in private hotels outside its borders. The lawsuit accuses the 31 counties of basing emergency proclamations on deceptive claims that “the prospect of a few hundred asylum seekers sheltered at the City’s expense, would somehow constitute an emergency imperiling public safety.

Last month, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss told 18 News why signed the emergency proclamation on May 10th.

“New York City is busting at the seams, the homeless shelters are full,” said Moss. “Our healthcare system can barely handle the 80,000 residents we have in Chemung County. We don’t have the housing, we don’t have the medical. New York City is indicating they will pay for everything for 90 days, but after 90 days what happens? I’ll tell you what happens, it’s going to fall on the backs of county taxpayers.” Moss says the emergency proclamation in Chemung County expired last week, and that he is leaning towards renewing it. However, Moss said he will meet with county lawyers on Tuesday to review the lawsuit before making a decision.

Chemung County attorney Hyder Hussain sent 18 News the following statement:

“At this time, there is no information other than the Supreme Court Judge Frank out of New York County assigned dates for filing responses and appearances. The court next month will first decide on the issue of consolidating five cases into one docket and then if an injunction would be granted. Chemung County, once served with the complaint, will file its opposition.”

18 News also learned Tioga County renewed its emergency proclamation for 30 days. In a statement to 18 news reporter Nicolas Dubina, the Chair of the Tioga County legislature said:

“Tioga County extended our State of Emergency on Friday, June 9, 2023 for another 30 days. We welcome individuals and families into our communities however, Tioga County does not have housing, services or transportation that is required to support an influx of people to our communities.

Martha Sauerbrey

Chair, Tioga County Legislature”

18 News learned the emergency proclamation in Schuyler County has expired, and there are currently no plans to renew it. Schuyler County Attorney Steven Getman sent 18 News this statement:

“Schuyler County has not yet been served with the summons and complaint but has reviewed New York City’s press release.

We believe that the case will be dismissed against Schuyler County and that it should not have been brought in the first place.

It is unfortunate that the largest city in our nation seems to be blame shifting its own handling of this crisis onto the smaller communities of upstate New York that suffer from limited size and resources.

Steven J. Getman

Schuyler County Attorney”

Steuben County is not named in the lawsuit, because it did not declare an emergency.

“For us it came down to the legality of the order, and also the term “immediate danger” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “Obviously we are watching, we are monitoring, and we are prepared to act if the situation arises, but right now, and I’ll speak for myself, there is not an immediate danger of anything” Wheeler added.

Many counties cited the end of “Title 42” as one of the reasons for declaring an emergency, because of an expected surge in migrant crossings at the Southern border. The Department of Homeland Security says the anticipated surge did not happen. DHS says border crossings at ports of entry have actually dropped by 70% since May 11.

