N.Y. (WETM) — As you’re traveling this summer, you might need to be careful about where you charge your phone. New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning the public about a scam called “juice jacking.”

Juice jacking occurs when thieves place hidden skimmers inside USB ports in public. These skimmers are typically placed in charging kiosks, which are often found in airports, hotels, malls, and other public spaces. According to the FCC, hidden skimmers can install malware onto your charging device. This malware can lock your device or send your passwords and other personal data directly to the person who placed the skimmer. Any devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, that use USB ports to charge are vulnerable to skimmers.

“Unfortunately, nefarious scammers are always at work finding new ways to target unsuspecting consumers and steal their personal information,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “If you need to charge your phone or any device while traveling, it’s important to pay attention to how and where you charge these items to protect yourself from falling victim to a potential ‘juice jacking’ scam.”

The Division of Consumer Protection has issued some tips to help the public avoid falling victim to juice jacking. If you’re going to be out for the day and think you might need to charge your phone at some point, you should carry your own charging cables and plug or a portable charger. Your charger should be plugged directly into a wall socket.

If you do need to use a charging kiosk or another type of USB port in public, there are a few different steps you can take to protect your devices. If you see a pop-up on your device that says something like “share data” or “trust this computer” after plugging it in, make sure you decline the request and select “charge only.”

The Division of Consumer Protection also recommends turning your device off before plugging it in and leaving it off while it charges. If you frequently need to charge your devices through public USB ports, you should consider investing in a USB data blocker. These small devices prevent data from being transmitted through USB cords.

For more tips to avoid scams, you can visit the Division of Consumer Protection’s website. Consumer complaints can be made on the website at any time.