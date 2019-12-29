New York employers will be forbidden from asking about salary history

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Jan. 6th N.Y. employers can no longer ask about salary history. The legislation is an effort to close the gender wage gap in N.Y., according to a press release from the N.Y.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

The new law applies to both private and public employers. In addition to preventing employers from asking applicants about their salary history directly, it also prohibits employers from getting the information from other sources.

The ban is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 2019 Women’s Justice Agenda and “builds on the progress New York has made to improve reproductive, economic and social justice for all New York women,” the DOL press release said.

