Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

New York governor signs HIV prevention law

News
Posted: / Updated:
HIV & AIDS_1455697040005.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A newly approved law will require New York to provide inmates with information on HIV prevention when they are discharged from a prison.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation on Wednesday. The law says the state will give inmates information on how to go about getting free HIV testing when they are discharged.

The law specifies that inmates should also be given contact information for “HIV counseling and testing service providers” in the city or county where they intend to live upon release.

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. supported the bill and says the information given to the inmate could be lifesaving.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says it already “substantially complies” with the law but will make any updates before it goes into effect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now