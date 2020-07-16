New York launches celebrity-backed “Mask Up America” campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Thursday launched a campaign to promote wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible.
New York partnered with the director of “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker,” Kathryn Bigelow, as well as Jane Rosenthal, a producer of the Tribeca Film Festival, to create the Mask Up Campaign.
A-list celebrities signed on to appear in the campaign, which will release eight 30-second television spots throughout July. Many will be available in English and Spanish, and the first two are already available:
- “You Have My Respect,” featuring Morgan Freeman
- “An Easy Lift,” featuring Jeffrey Wright
- “Join the Battle”
- “Come On, America”
- “For the Love Of”
- “Face Facts”
- “It’s Your Shift”
- “Show Some Love”
Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, John Leguizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez, and Ellen Pompeo are also slated to lend their voice talent and increase awareness.