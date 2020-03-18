New York Liquor stores have seen an uptick in sales

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local wine and spirit stores around New York have seen an uptick in sales due to the closing of all Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf made the executive order March 16 to close all stores that are non-essential until further notice.

Although stores Lighthouse Liquors & Wines in Elmira, have seen an increasing amount of customers. Proprietor Kit Gooshaw has Recently had to cut the hours of employees 65 years and older, for the health of the employees and the public, and to follow executive orders by Governor Cuomo.



“They are asking us to make proactive steps, in keeping the cleanliness and employees home when they are sick, and all those steps that everybody else is doing.

I’m taking it one day at a time.” Kit Gooshaw

Although stores such as Lighthouse Liquors & Wines are doing well in business now, the future isn’t looking too bright for stores that aren’t essential to everyday life. Soon there may be a following of Pennsylvania’s rules of closing them all indefinitely.