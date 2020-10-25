New York Lottery is changing the schedule of some drawing games in early November

(WETM-TV) – The New York lottery is altering some of the lottery schedules to better cater to players.

Starting November 2nd, the draw times and sales-cut-off times for five of New York’s lottery games are changing.

Daily NUMBERS (midday and evening), Win4, Take 5, and LOTTO.

According to the New York Lottery website, the new schedule will provide more time for players to purchase tickets for the Midday and Evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings.

Times of new gaming schedule can be seen below: