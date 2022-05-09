ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Assemblyman Ken Burgos is pushing for a shorter, more productive work week.

Burgos introduced A.10009, it was assigned to the Assembly Labor Committee.

Companies with more than 500 employees would be the first to possibly see this 4-day, 32-hour work week.

In Burgos legislative justification he says studies has shown that there has been no correlation between working more hours and better productivity.

Since COVID, larger companies started transitioning to a more remote/hybrid approach to the workday.

Burgos says that due to this, “large employers are opting to not go back to the same pre-pandemic 40 hour work week format.”

This legislation would apply to employees who are not covered as part of a collective bargaining agreement, and those affected would not see their pay reduced for the loss of 8 hours a week.

Meaning overtime would then begin at 32 hours a week.

Economist Matthew Burr says there are positives and negatives to switching to this 32-hour work week.

“You want to give people the work/life balance they need, maybe offset some of the costs of daycare, offset some of the costs of traveling and commuting into the workplace,” says Burr, “you also have took at the negative where you do have county and road workers where stuff might not get done.”

However, it is unlikely the legislation will be passed before the end of the legislative session in mid-June.

California has introduced a similar bill (AB.2932) sponsored by California Assembly members Cristina Garcia and Evan Low.

“Its a double-edged sword. It’s going to have to be potentially trial and error until we can roll it out across New York State, or California or across the country to determine if its feasible at this point,” says Burr.

According to the Associated Press, job openings have reached a near-record level in February.

There were 11.3 million available jobs last month and the number of Americans quitting their jobs was also high, at 4.4 million.