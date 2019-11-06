New York names its latest top education official

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state of New York has named who will lead its education agency as it searches for a new commissioner.

The Board of Regents’ Tuesday announcement says Shannon Tahoe will serve as acting commissioner of education starting Nov. 16.

Tahoe has served in education department roles including counsel since 2006.

She’s the latest official to serve in the role this year.

Former Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia this summer announced she was stepping down Aug. 31 to work for a national firm that helps districts with school turnaround plans.

Interim Education Commissioner Beth Berlin started in August and has announced she’s stepping down Nov. 15 for a new opportunity that the department hasn’t disclosed.

State officials have said they’ll bring in a firm to search for the next education commissioner.