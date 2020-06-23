New York polls: Who’s running in the Capital Region?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Don’t forget to vote! It’s election day in New York, so here’s a look at the races in the Capital Region.

If voting in person, wear a face mask. One will be provided if you forget yours. If you cannot wear a mask for some reason, you will be separated from other voters in the poll place.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by June 23. Officials recommend dropping it off at the post office if you’re mailing it on Tuesday, primary day.

108th Assembly District

Incumbent State Sen. John McDonald is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Sam Fein. McDonald must defeat the Albany County legislator to win a fourth term in the Assembly.

Albany County District Attorney

Albany County District Attorney David Soares faces off against former Assistant District Attorney Matt Toporowski. Soares was first elected to office in 2004 after beating Paul Clyne, a feat Toporowski—endorsed by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others—hopes to replicate in 2020.

19th Congressional District

In the race for Congress, the question is: Who will grapple with incumbent Democrat Antonio Delgado? In the Republican primary, fashion designer and two-time cancer survivor Ola Hawatmeh takes on attorney and Afghanistan war veteran Kyle Van De Water. The winner will try to turn Delgado into a one-term Congressman.

111th Assembly District

In the 111th district of the New York State Assembly, Rep. Angelo Santabarbara, a Democrat with no challengers in that party, seeks to clinch the Conservative Party nomination in a race against Rotterdam attorney Paul Delorenzo, a Republican. Win or lose, they will square off again in the general election.

49th State Senate District

Two Democrats are vying for the right to unseat incumbent Republican Jim Tedisco. Thearse McCalmon nearly beat Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy last year. Opponent Donovan McRae is a business owner who’s been endorsed by McCarthy.