SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State primary elections are being held June 27.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The elections are only for those affiliated to a political party. Many voters in the Southern Tier have already casted their ballots. Here’s a breakdown of data from three counties.

Chemung County: 100

Schuyler County: 10

Steuben County: 137

Across Chemung County, there are polling locations in the following towns: Baldwin, Big Flats, Catlin, Chemung, Southport, Veteran and the City of Elmira. Schuyler County only has two towns with polling locations: Orange and Reading. Steuben County has a wide range of polling locations for Tuesday’s election: Addison, Bath, Campbell, Caton, Rathbone, Troupsburg and Wayland.

To find out where your polling site is, be sure to contact your county’s board of elections or visit their website.

Chemung County: (607) 737-5475

Schuyler County: (607) 664-2260

Steuben County: (607) 535-8195

Primary elections play a critical role in what candidates represent their parties the general election on November 7.