New York rail tunnel repairs could mean more rider headaches

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 file photo shows damage to the Hudson River rail tunnel in New York. The news that Amtrak is working with federal officials to do extensive repairs to its Hudson River rail tunnel while a plan to build a new tunnel languishes raises the specter of more delays for already beleaguered commuters. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a House subcommittee Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, that the work needs to happen now instead of waiting for a new tunnel to be built, (Pool Photo/Victor J. Blue/The New York Times via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The news that Amtrak will ramp up repairs to its century-old Hudson River rail tunnel while a project to build a new tunnel languishes likely will translate into more headaches for already beleaguered commuters.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a House subcommittee Thursday that federal officials are working with Amtrak on a plan to accelerate the work now on the 110-year-old tunnel.

The new tunnel, proposed nine years ago as part of the larger Gateway project to transform rail capacity in the New York region, is mired in a funding dispute between the federal government and New York and New Jersey and currently, is ineligible for federal grants.

Amtrak already shuts down one of the existing tunnel’s two tubes during overnight and weekend hours to repair damage accelerated by flooding from 2012′s Superstorm Sandy. The Gateway plan called for shutting down the tunnel for a complete overhaul once a new tunnel is built, but Chao said Thursday that beginning the repair work now “is the right move.” She noted that building a new tunnel would take seven to 10 years and cost an estimated $11 billion, under the most favorable conditions.

The new plan calls for more extensive repairs that will require further service disruptions, said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s senior executive vice president and chief operating and commercial officer.

“We’re trying to balance what we can do now with the impacts of doing it now,” Gardner told The Associated Press at a transportation conference in New York on Thursday. “If we have to curtail rush hour for the next five years to do some interim work, there are huge impacts on that. So we’re trying to find that right balance.”

The most disruptive repairs could “require a complete outage at some point,” he added.

The problems — including water leaking in, crumbling walls, and outdated trackbed, and overhead wire issues — are so extensive that they won’t all be repaired, even under the new plan, Gardner conceded.

Gardner also cast doubt on the idea that 12,000-volt electrical cables currently encased in concrete damaged by Sandy can be installed on racks on the tunnel walls. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo opted for that approach to avoid a lengthy planned shutdown last year of New York City’s L subway line connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan. The idea has gained traction for the Amtrak tunnel in recent months, and Chao referred to it Thursday.

“This is not the same situation as the Canarsie tube, which is low voltage, 600 DC volts,” Gardner said. “People get confused about applying a method to a completely different technological solution. With 12,000 volts, it explodes, it arcs. You have to protect it in a fireproof, very robust encasement of some sort.”