New York ranks 4th in nation for worst unemployment rates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)– The coronavirus pandemic has brought financial hardships to the United States. A recent study from WalletHub determined that New York State has the fourth-worst unemployment rate in the nation.

The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 11.1%, which is lower than the 14.7% that the economy saw at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As one of the harder-hit states, the New York unemployment rate is at 15.6% as of June 2020, making it one of the states with the lowest unemployment recovery since June 2019.

Other New York specific findings from the study include: