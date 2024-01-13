NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As we continue through 2024, Forbes has released its rankings of the best states to start a new business and New York came in second to last.

The rankings use 18 key metrics across five major categories. The categories are business costs, business climate, financial accessibility, economy and workforce.

New York came in just ahead of Vermont, which ranks as the worst state in the U.S. to start a business.

Massachusetts and New York are also tied for the highest business costs in the nation, which takes into account tax rates and minimum wage.

According to Forbes, New York has also seen a net 5% decrease in the number of small businesses, which contributes to a negative business climate. But New York also has a business survival rate of 79%.

Other states in the Northeast in the top-10 worst states for starting a business are Maine and Maryland, which come in as sixth and ninth worst, respectively.

On the other side, North Dakota ranks as the best state in the U.S. to start a business, followed by Indiana, Arkansas, South Dakota and North Carolina.

The full rankings can be seen here.