New York state announces dredging initiative in hopes of limiting flood damage along the Lake Ontario shoreline

OSWEGO N.Y. (WIVB) – The potential for high water levels along lake Ontario’s shoreline continues to threaten homes and businesses. To help, the state announced a new initiative that involves dredging.

“Take action and make sure that we’re ready for what mother nature has brought us and that it’s going to work for the home owners and the businesses along Lake Ontario,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

To increase shoreline resiliency agaisnt future flooding problems, Governor Cuomo announced that the state will conduct 20 dredging sites along Lake Ontario.

“This is what they call a new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s happened for several years we don’t think it’s going to stop so let’s adjust to the new reality.”

The $15 million regional dredging initiative is part of the state’s $300 million effort to repair communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels and flooding. The project will help increase a barrier to keep the high water from affecting the shoreline.

“Keeping the economy running and keeping it stronger has been very important to us,” Governor Cuomo said. “This part of the state tourism is a big economic driver and we don’t want the lake flooding in any way to impact the tourism.”

Money for these projects will come from the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The first round of dredging was just completed near Oswego.