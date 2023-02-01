ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Opioid deaths across New York state continue to rise and Dr. James McDonald, the New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner, issued a determination yesterday, stating that health care practitioners are authorized to continue using telemedicine as an option to treat and prescribe to New Yorkers battling opioid use disorder.

“Telemedicine options provide critical support, therapy, and medication to New Yorkers with opioid use disorder, while also reducing traditional barriers and ensuring that this medication is widely accessible” Dr. Mcdonald said.

Opioids like fentanyl count for nearly half of overdose deaths in New York State, which is why the Acting State Commissioner hopes this new guidance will provide a space for health care providers to conduct patient evaluations, initiate care, and prescribe the lifesaving medication.

“This determination continues to allow health care providers to initiate buprenorphine with a telephone evaluation, expanding access to this lifesaving medication to help combat the opioid epidemic in New York.” Dr. Mcdonald said.