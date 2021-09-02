New York State Department of Health releases official COVID-19 guidance for schools

Students and parents arrive masked for the first day of the school year at Grant Elementary School in Los Angeles, California, August 16, 2021. – To stem the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus teachers in Los Angeles are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by October 15 and both teachers and students are required to wear masks inside school buildings. Issues wih the new “Daily Pass” health check app caused confusion and long lines on the first day back to school. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health released new guidance and requirements Thursday evening for schools to follow while reopening.

Under the official guidance:

Unvaccinated teachers and school staff members will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Everyone inside a school building must wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, drinking, singing, or playing an instrument.

Unmasked individuals must be at least 6 feet apart.

Distance requirements should not preclude students from participating in in-person learning.

A distance of at least 3 feet is strongly recommended between all students.

A distance of at least 6 feet is recommended between unvaccinated individuals.

Passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses.

All “close contacts” with someone with COVID must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals who come in “close contact” with someone with COVID do not need to quarantine unless they present symptoms. They should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and must wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until they receive a negative diagnostic test result.

