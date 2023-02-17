NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued over 11,800 tickets during the Super Bowl Weekend STOP DWI Enforcement Campaign that ran from February 10 through 13. A total of 183 people were arrested for DWI, and police reported 490 crashes, resulting in 73 injured and four fatalities.

“The results of this year’s enforcement show that too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel while drunk or impaired,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “We have no tolerance for this behavior, and our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways.”