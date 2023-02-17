NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued over 11,800 tickets during the Super Bowl Weekend STOP DWI Enforcement Campaign that ran from February 10 through 13. A total of 183 people were arrested for DWI, and police reported 490 crashes, resulting in 73 injured and four fatalities.

“The results of this year’s enforcement show that too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel while drunk or impaired,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “We have no tolerance for this behavior, and our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways.”

TroopRegionDWI Arrests (# of persons)SpeedDistracted DrivingChild Restraint/ Seat BeltMove OverTotal Tickets (includes other violations)
AWestern NY16407123821,272
BNorth Country414919144645
CSouthern Tier9372101910974
DCentral NY12309292361,024
EFinger Lakes20344387921,389
FUpper Hudson Valley31374224461,081
GCapital Region1633415194930
KLower Hudson Valley336252725241,308
LLong Island2327430325813
NYCNew York City36813181581
TNYS Thruway168635245221,848