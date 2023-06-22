PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are launching a campaign to recruit new troopers to join the ranks. “We’re recruiting hard this year. We have a test that we’re giving out. It starts July 1st and goes through October,” said NYS Trooper Richard Cunningham, a 21-year-veteran of the force who is also a recruiter.

“We’re doing a really hard push to try to get people to sign up for the test. We’re going to be at your local fairs, sporting events, look for us. We’ll have flyers, we have handouts, we have lots of information for people to gather to understand what they have to do to become a State Trooper and also locations to take the test,” said Cunningham.

The recruitment drive comes as many law enforcement agencies say they are struggling to find new candidates.

“It is becoming very hard to get people to sign up for test people who want to be police officers,” said Trooper Cunningham. “As time has gone on, things have gotten harder for many reasons. But I will say the fact that I could have retired and I’m still here at 21 years says how good the job still is and how much I do appreciate the job. It’s a fulfilling job and that’s why I’m still here doing it.”

18 News asked Trooper Cunningham what kind of advice he would give anyone who might be thinking about signing up.

“You have to look inside yourself. What type of person are you? Are you a person that can be fair? Because that’s what you’re going to need to be as a police officer. You need to treat people fairly. You have to have a high level of patience. You have to be able to adapt to things that happen very fast. So, this job isn’t cut out for everybody. But the people who have a desire to want to be a police officer, who want to make an impact on their community, that’s the type of person that we want,” said Cunningham.

18 News also rode along with two Troopers to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be in the line of duty. Trooper John Nichols is a 7-year veteran. He is currently paired up with Trooper Brandon Kinsman, who just graduated from the Academy. Thursday was just his second day of field training.

“I was in the army before this for 6 years. When I was younger I always wanted to be a police officer,” said Kinsman. “The State Trooper test came about and I was like yeah, might as well take it and continue my service to the people.”

“For 9 years I was in the banking industry, and then I wanted a change,” said Trooper Nichols. “I wanted something more meaningful, something more exciting, a way to help give back to my community.”

“It isn’t it’s not a simple job. It’s not for everybody, but it is a fulfilling job and if you have the desire to want to make an impact on your community or wherever you may be working, this is this is how you do it.”

To learn more about how to apply to become a New York State Trooper, click here or scan the QR code below.