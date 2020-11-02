New York State Police searching for missing Bloomfield man, last seen in September

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials are asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing Bloomfield man.

Police say 28-year-old Dean Nohle is a missing vulnerable adult and may be in need of medical attention.

Nohle is described as a white male, 6’02”, 250 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. He was last seen by family on September 13, 2020 and was confirmed to be in the Batavia area on September 14, 2020.

Nohle has a tattoo of a dog riding a rocket ship on his left side by his kidney, a tattoo on his back of a symbol similar to Delpha Phi and a surgical scar on his right elbow. Officials say he likes to travel and indicated a desire to go south for the winter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop E Headquarters at 585-398-4100