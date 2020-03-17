New York State Police suspending some services

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police have announced they are suspending some services across the state due to coronavirus concerns.
Until further notice, State Police will not be doing employment fingerprinting or child safety seat checks at their stations.
More from WETM-TV 18 News:
- PHOTOS: Celebrities, politicians who are positive for coronavirus
- White House considering giving Americans checks to combat economic impact of outbreak
- SUNY Corning provost named President of College of Southern Idaho
- ACC scraps all athletic competition, practices through academic year
- Social Distancing in the Twin Tiers: How residents are adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic