New York State Police warns residents of used car scams

(WETM-TV) – New York State Police are warning people of a used car scam.

State police tell 18 News of multiple situations where people answer online ads to buy used cars from private sellers.

There are usually two people during the transactions that want to take the vehicles for test drives.

According to police, at some point, the suspect(s) ask the vehicle owner to step out, pretending they hear a weird noise or think something is wrong with the car.

Once the owner steps out of the vehicle, the suspect(s) drives off, drops the other person off to pick up the car they arrived in, and leave the scene.

So far, police say the scams have happened in Livingston, Wayne, Monroe, and other counties in the area.

State Police urge citizens to be careful with transactions like this. If you do sell your car, make sure to have an additional person with you for protection.