New York State Primary Sees Low Voter Turnout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Voter turnout across New York’s Southern Tier for the State Primary was low, according to election officials.

Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben Counties each held Republican primaries today — one Conservative Party Primary was in Chemung County for Southport’s Council Member Race.

Mail in ballots were sent out to voters in all three counties, though only a handful were returned. Voters who have not yet submitted their mail in ballot have until Wednesday, June 23 to do so.

“Early voting was not a good turnout. For 10 days we had 17 voters for the four towns that are having primaries,” Chemung County Deputy Commissioner Mary Collins said.

There was thought those numbers would go up as in-person voters headed to the polls, but local leaders say that’s not the case.

“I’m expecting it to be low, just compared to the last primaries. It’s usually 10, 20 percent maybe,” Schuyler County Democratic Commissioner Carolyn Elkins.

Officials say the low turnout was expected for a Primary Election.

“A lot of people don’t vote in primaries, a lot of people only vote in general elections so I think that has a lot to do with it,” Collins said.

Polls are open until 9 o’clock tonight. Only those registered to the Republican Party will be able to vote. The only exception is for the Conservative Primary in Southport’s Council Member Race.