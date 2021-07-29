New York State Tourism Industry Association and Airbnb partner to help guests Roam the Empire and Steuben County

(WETM) – The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) and Airbnb announced today the launch of a new partnership to promote travel within Steuben County, with a focus on local attractions, unique stays, and experiences in Steuben County and six other New York State counties, highlighting the best each has to offer guests.

The partnership builds on NYSTIA’s ‘ROAM THE EMPIRE’ campaign and is a collaborative effort to support post-pandemic recovery in Steuben County, Hamilton County, Dutchess County, Otsego County, Schoharie County, Sullivan County, and Wyoming County and the many local shops, restaurants, and workers in each who rely on the local tourism industry.

The social media and email campaign will target potential travelers in the state and a landing page features a curated list of nearby stays, experiences, and local businesses to help travelers plan their future trips to Steuben County. Located in the Finger Lakes region of New York, travelers to Steuben County will experience lakes surrounded by vineyards, wineries, and quaint local shops.

“We welcome Airbnb’s promotional support for New York State’s tourism industry and its recovery from the pandemic,” stated Bob Provost, President & CEO of the New York State Tourism Industry Association. “By highlighting destinations from across the state’s many tourism regions they help to inform New Yorkers (and others) that world-class travel destinations of all kinds are easily accessed right here in their backyard.”

“We’re thrilled to work with NYSTIA and these seven New York counties to help inspire tourism and ensure that each county continues to benefit from the type of travel enabled by Airbnb,” said Kelly Fay, Public Policy Associate for Airbnb.

Tourism is a crucial aspect of many economies in New York, many of which were greatly affected by the pandemic. According to NYSTIA, more than 300,000 New Yorkers lost tourism-related jobs during the pandemic. The ROAM THE EMPIRE cause campaign makes the point that travels within the state will help reemploy fellow New Yorkers, revitalize communities and small businesses, and restore badly needed tax revenue. Travel within the state will help reemploy workers and help restore badly needed tax revenue. Airbnb has long recognized the importance of ensuring that New York’s counties benefit from travel on the platform and has proactively signed voluntary tax collection agreements with 34 of New York’s 62 counties to collect their local bed taxes, including Steuben County. The county received nearly $60,000 in remitted bed tax revenue from Airbnb in 2019.*

“We saw a substantial uptick in short-term rentals last summer and fall as restrictions started to loosen and families wanted to find a place they could all stay safe and enjoy some time away together,” said Kevin Costello, President & CEO of the Steuben County Conference & Visitors Bureau. “The partnership with Airbnb really helped our local tourism economy in a difficult time and we appreciate the continued efforts on behalf of Airbnb and NYSTIA in promoting travel within New York State through the Roam the Empire Campaign.”

Home-sharing has also provided important additional income for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. In fact, the Hudson Valley and Catskills are the top regions for new Airbnb Host income, with new Airbnb Hosts with only one listing earning nearly $13 million between March 2020 and March 2021.**

Partnering with NYSTIA is part of Airbnb’s work with governments and tourism agencies globally to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By working with destination marketing organizations, nonprofits, and governments to support responsible and safe travel, Airbnb is helping communities harness these economic benefits for local citizens and small businesses.