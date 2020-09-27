New York State Trooper seriously injured in 190 North crash Saturday morning

(WIVB)–New York State Police say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on the 190 North that left a state trooper with serious injuries.

The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials tell us the trooper was parked on the shoulder, investigating an unrelated crash, at the time of the incident.

Police also say the trooper was waiting for a tow for a Budget rental truck when the Dodge Charger patrol car was hit from behind by a Chevy Tahoe. The collision pushed the troop car into the rental truck.

No names are being released at this time as the investigation continues.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital.