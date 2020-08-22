New York to apply for Lost Wages Assistance program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State will be applying for the Lost Wages Assistance program, according to a statement from Budget Director, Robert Mujica. In the statement, Mujica suggests the federal government has reversed on their plans to have states cover $100 of the $400 weekly payments.

The Budget Director also calls for a comprehensive aid package, a repeal of the SALT cap and aid for local and state governments.

“Now that the federal government has blinked and will no longer make states provide funding they do not have, New York State will apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program. As Governor Cuomo has said, politics does not impact policy — especially during a pandemic — and if New Yorkers are in need, this administration will do everything we can to support them. But make no mistake, this does not absolve Washington from doing its job, and they must pass a comprehensive aid package that provides a stable extension of unemployment benefits, repeals the SALT cap and supports local and state governments. Anything else would simply be unacceptable.” Robert Mujica

New York State Budget Director

Governor Cuomo had previously lashed out at plans to have states cover a quarter of the Lost Wages Assistance program’s bill.

President Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

Claimants in most Unemployment Insurance programs will receive up to $400 per week additional benefits, starting with weeks of unemployment ending on or after August 1, 2020, and ending December 27, 2020 at the latest.