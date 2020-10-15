New Yorkers have until Nov. 3 to renew expired documents including vehicle registrations and inspections

(WIVB) – New Yorkers have until Nov. 3 to renew expired documents, including vehicle inspections and registrations and non-driver ID cards.

The state DMV is reminding residents that the deadline is coming up in less than three weeks.

The expiration date for these documents was postponed by executive order at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the extension expires after Nov. 3.

Driver licenses and learner permits that expired on or after March 1 were extended through November 3. The DMV encourages those who need to renew a driver license to do so online.

Certified inspection stations have been open across the state throughout the pandemic and have to comply with health and safety guidelines to ensure the protection of their customers. New Yorkers can visit the DMV website at to find a nearby inspection station.

New Yorkers can renew a registration online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a registration.

New Yorkers can renew a non-driver ID online or by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a non-driver ID and what the associated fees are.

When a customer renews online, they can download and print a temporary ID to use while they wait for the new document to arrive in the mail.



In addition to renewing online or by mail, a limited number of in-office reservations are available for customers who must renew in person.

Visit the DMV website for more.