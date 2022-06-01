ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Today is the first day of what people are calling a ‘Gas Tax Holiday.’

As part of the new state budget, New York cut state gas taxes by 16 cents per gallon.

It went into effect today and will remain in effect until the end of the year.

But the big question is, will this gas tax break make a difference in the long run?

“No, every little bit helps but no, a lot more needs to be done. They’re very very bad so to help out the common people we need to have them lowered somehow some way,” says local resident Curtis Schoonover.

With this gas tax break, consumers could save about $2 dollars on a 12-gallon fill up.

Local resident, Gabrielle Malanowski always says she’s trying to remain hopeful, but it’s been tough.

“I’m a single mom, I live basically paycheck to paycheck so having these gas prices so high it’s pretty hard trying to figure it out,” says Malanowski. “I literally used my last 5 dollars the other day to put into my gas tank to take my child to day care.”

New York is joining other states in the ‘gas tax holiday.’ But if you’re not seeing the pump price go down that’s because the gas tax holiday just offsets the still rising price of gasoline.

“New York State doesn’t control the market for gasoline or diesel, that’s outside of their control,” says David Cleary President of Pudgies.

Now, even if prices did fall a full 16 cents, gas prices would still be 40 cents higher than they were a month ago.

Cleary adds that after this tax break is up at the end of the year, he’s nervous that prices may rise again.